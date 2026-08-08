In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Emx
|Brand
|Bajaj
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|50-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.37 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes