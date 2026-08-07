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Bajaj Platina 100 vs Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Falcon [2019-2025]
BrandBajajBenling India
Price₹ 65,407₹ 69,540
Range-70-75 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.8 kWh
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours (100%)

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
STD
₹69,540*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2006 mm1790 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Height
1100 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
713 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeTelescopic
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42973,134
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40769,540
RTO
5,2320
Insurance
5,7903,594
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6421,571

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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