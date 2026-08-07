In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 69,540
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)