In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Storie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Storie
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 67,808
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|103-132 km/charge
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-