Bajaj Platina 100 vs Bajaj Platina 110

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
KS Alloy BS6
₹46,816*
*Ex-showroom price
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
ABS
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc115.45 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,98981,995
Ex-Showroom Price
52,91567,424
RTO
3,7055,924
Insurance
5,3145,592
Accessories Charges
3,0553,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,762

