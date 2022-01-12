HT Auto
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
BS6
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm65 mm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12 : 1-
Displacement
373.3 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
89 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,9202,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,3992,09,900
RTO
16,65116,792
Insurance
17,73010,568
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2425,099

