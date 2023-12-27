In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less