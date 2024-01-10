In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours.
The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less