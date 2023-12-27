In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, One engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 72 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. One has a range of up to 212 kms. ...Read More Read Less