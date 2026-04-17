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HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs Meteor 350

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Meteor 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc349.34 cc
Power40.6 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres15 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg191 kg
Height
800 mm1140 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, Multi Plate
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up5 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1712,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2141,95,762
RTO
17,75716,191
Insurance
12,20010,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0114,790
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Videos

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