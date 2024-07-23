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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Interceptor 650
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc647.95 cc
Power40.6 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres13.7 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg218 kg
Height
800 mm1067 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plate
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up6 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1713,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2143,32,073
RTO
17,75727,096
Insurance
12,20021,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0118,180
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

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