In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|47.4 PS PS