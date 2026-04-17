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HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs Himalayan

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Himalayan
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc411 cc
Power40.6 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg199 kg
Height
800 mm1370 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up5 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter FrameHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1712,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2142,15,900
RTO
17,75717,772
Insurance
12,20020,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0115,458
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Videos

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