In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|47 bhp PS