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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Continental gt 650
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc647.95 cc
Power40.6 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres12.5 l
Ground Clearance
157 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg214 kg
Height
800 mm1067 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plate
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up6 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
YesBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1714,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2143,53,105
RTO
17,75728,778
Insurance
12,20021,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0118,673
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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