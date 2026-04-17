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HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc349.34 cc
Power40.6 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg195 kg
Height
800 mm1090 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up5 speed
Displacement
349.13 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter FrameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1712,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2141,93,080
RTO
17,75715,946
Insurance
12,20010,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0114,725
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

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