Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.