Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
BS6
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12 : 1-
Displacement
373.3 cc349 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FISingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,9201,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,3991,73,562
RTO
16,65113,884
Insurance
17,73011,609
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2424,278

