Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Dominar 400 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Okhi90
BrandBajajOkinawa
Price₹ 2.3 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage26.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity373 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
BS6
₹2.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
373.3 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FI-
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
89 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2156 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg-
Height
1112 mm1160 mm
Width
836 mm710 mm
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 43 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Twin Barrel ExhaustE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,71,7961,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,7811,86,006
RTO
18,9120
Insurance
23,1036,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8414,139

