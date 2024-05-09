In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Dominar 400 vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 2.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|26.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.