In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours.
The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl.
Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge.
