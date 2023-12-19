Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Maruthisan MS 3.0

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
BS6
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
12 : 1-
Displacement
373.3 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FI-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
89 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,9201,55,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,3991,48,528
RTO
16,6512,122
Insurance
17,7304,350
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2423,331

