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HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 390 adventure [2020-2025]
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 3.42 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc373 cc
Power40.6 PS PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres14.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg1430 mm
Height
800 mm1400 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchPASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up6 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterWP Apex Shock Absorber
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1713,90,657
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2143,41,877
RTO
17,75727,880
Insurance
12,20020,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0118,396
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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