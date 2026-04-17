In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS