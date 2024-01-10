In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less