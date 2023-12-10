In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less