In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS