hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs Hness CB350

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Hness cb350
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc348 cc
Power40.6 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres15 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm166 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg181 kg
Height
800 mm1107 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up5 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter FrameHalf Duplex Cradle
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterTwin Hydraulic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1712,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2141,92,435
RTO
17,75715,394
Insurance
12,20011,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0114,723
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?
17 Apr 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Visually, the Dominar 400 continues to be the same.
Bajaj Dominar 400 review: Has the sports tourer lost its edge?
25 Jun 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
Bajaj’s NS400Z now gets a 350cc engine, but its design, features and price stay the same.
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers