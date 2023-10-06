In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less