In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|348.36 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS