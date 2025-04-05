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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs BMW G 310 GS

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or BMW G 310 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, G 310 GS engine makes power & torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs G 310 GS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 G 310 gs
BrandBajajBMW
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 3.3 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl29.26 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc313 cc
Power40.6 PS PS34 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres11 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm-
Wheelbase
1452 mm1420 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg169.5 kg
Height
800 mm1230 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm34 PS @ 9500 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchMechanically operated multi disc wet clutch
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up6 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc313 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterCast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1713,70,639
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2143,30,000
RTO
17,75726,400
Insurance
12,20014,239
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0117,966
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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