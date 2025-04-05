In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or BMW G 310 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, G 310 GS engine makes power & torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs G 310 GS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|G 310 gs
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|29.26 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|313 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|34 PS PS