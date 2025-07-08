In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS