|Max Power
|27 PS @ 8500 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|61.1 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11:9:1
|-
|Displacement
|248.77 cc
|334 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|72 mm
|81 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,97,139
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,720
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹13,988
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹10,291
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,237
|₹5,099