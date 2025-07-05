In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS