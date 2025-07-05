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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc334 cc
Power27 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Left View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm200 mm
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1453 mm1403 mm
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
180 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
836 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
416 km337.5 km
Max Speed
132 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameDouble Cradle
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,95,345
RTO
14,16915,627
Insurance
11,66911,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
5 Jul 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get feature enhancements, while the design remains unchanged
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh
4 Jul 2025
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
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The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
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10 May 2023
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  News

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