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Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Roadster
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc334 cc
Power27 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm171 mm
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1453 mm1440 mm
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
180 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
836 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
416 km-
Max Speed
132 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmDual shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,93,565
RTO
14,16915,485
Insurance
11,66911,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
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Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
5 Jul 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get feature enhancements, while the design remains unchanged
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh
4 Jul 2025
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
Made in India Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched in Malaysia under a new brand name
10 May 2023
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