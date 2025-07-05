In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS