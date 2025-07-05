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Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Yzf r15 v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc155 cc
Power27 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm170 mm
Length
2156 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1325 mm
Height
1112 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
836 mm725 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km-
Max Speed
132 kmph-
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameDeltabox
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic Fork
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Auxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9621,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,56,700
RTO
14,16913,066
Insurance
11,66910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3623,919

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