In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS