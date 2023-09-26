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Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 R15 v4
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc155 cc
Power27 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm170 mm
Length
2156 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1325 mm
Height
1112 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
836 mm725 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km495 km
Max Speed
132 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9621,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,73,050
RTO
14,16913,844
Insurance
11,66911,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,266

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
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7 Apr 2023
Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
5 Jul 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get feature enhancements, while the design remains unchanged
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh
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The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
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The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
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10 May 2023
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