In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.