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Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Fzs 25
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc249 cc
Power27 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Exhaust View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm160 mm
Length
2156 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1360 mm
Height
1112 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
836 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km
Max Speed
132 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Bore
72 mm74 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameDiamond
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mm7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic Fork
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9621,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,39,300
RTO
14,16911,674
Insurance
11,66910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3623,546

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