Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Dominar 250 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Fz-fi v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.54 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc149 cc
Power27 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:1-
Displacement
248.77 cc149 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1391,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7201,16,500
RTO
13,9889,296
Insurance
10,2917,019
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2372,854

