Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. Dominar 250 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Fz-fi v3 Brand Bajaj Yamaha Price ₹ 1.54 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Mileage 35.03 kmpl 49.30 kmpl Engine Capacity 248 cc 149 cc Power 27 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS