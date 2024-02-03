In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|27 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS