|Max Power
|27 PS @ 8500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|61.1 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11:9:1
|-
|Displacement
|248.77 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|72 mm
|52 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,97,139
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,720
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹13,988
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹10,291
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,237
|₹2,778