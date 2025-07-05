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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs SXL 150

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Sxl 150
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc149.5 cc
Power27 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
157 mm155 mm
Length
2156 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1290 mm
Height
1112 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
836 mm690 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km-
Max Speed
132 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
248.8 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9621,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,50,554
RTO
14,16912,044
Insurance
11,6694,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3623,587

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