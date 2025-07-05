In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS