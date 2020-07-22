HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs SXL 125

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Vespa SXL 125

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:1-
Displacement
248.77 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1391,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7201,34,827
RTO
13,98810,786
Insurance
10,2917,415
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2373,289
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all
Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero XPulse 200 4V

1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.23 - 1.31 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

77,500 - 86,437*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki SV650

Suzuki SV650

6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TRK800

Benelli TRK800

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli Leoncino 800

Benelli Leoncino 800

8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 600RR

Benelli 600RR

6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details