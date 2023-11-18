Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DCElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
248.77 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1391,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7201,37,972
RTO
13,98811,037
Insurance
10,2917,375
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2373,361

