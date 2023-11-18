In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm & 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less