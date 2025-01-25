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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc411 cc
Power27 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm200 mm
Length
2156 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1455 mm
Height
1112 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
836 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
416 km450 km
Max Speed
132 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet multi plates
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1242,06,394
RTO
14,16917,012
Insurance
11,66920,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3625,235

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Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
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