Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DCDigital Electronic Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:19.5:1
Displacement
248.77 cc411 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1392,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7202,03,085
RTO
13,98816,777
Insurance
10,29117,747
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2375,107

