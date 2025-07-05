In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS