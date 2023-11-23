In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in 7 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less