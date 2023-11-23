Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:1-
Displacement
248.77 cc349.34 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchConventional wet clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FISingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm75 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1391,82,082
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7201,49,900
RTO
13,98811,992
Insurance
10,29120,190
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2373,913

