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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs Himalayan

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Himalayan
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc411 cc
Power27 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Brake View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Mudguard And Suspension
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm220 mm
Length
2156 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1465 mm
Height
1112 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
836 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
416 km-
Max Speed
132 kmph-
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLAVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1242,15,900
RTO
14,16917,772
Insurance
11,66920,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3625,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
5 Jul 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get feature enhancements, while the design remains unchanged
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh
4 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
Made in India Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched in Malaysia under a new brand name
10 May 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
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2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
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3 Nov 2023
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