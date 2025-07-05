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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc349.34 cc
Power27 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm170 mm
Length
2156 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1390 mm
Height
1112 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
Width
836 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km455 km
Max Speed
132 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLAMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,93,080
RTO
14,16915,946
Insurance
11,66910,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Car & Bike News

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