In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less