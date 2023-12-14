In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less