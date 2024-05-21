In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Dominar 250 vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.