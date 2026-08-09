In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Dominar 250 vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours