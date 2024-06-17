HT Auto
Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Dominar 250 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Racer
BrandBajajMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage35.03 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity248.77 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
248.77 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
157 mm185 mm
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1453 mm-
Kerb Weight
180 kg-
Height
1112 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
836 mm-
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Monoshocks with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Twin Barrel Exhaust-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,9742,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,7571,92,740
RTO
15,2312,122
Insurance
12,9866,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5564,317

Bajaj Dominar 250 | Petrol | Manual | 1.84 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V | Petrol | Manual | 1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
