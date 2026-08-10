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HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs Mojo 300 BS6

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Mojo 300 bs6
BrandBajajMahindra
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc294 cc
Power27 PS PS25.72 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Brake View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Rear View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L21 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm165 mm
Length
2156 mm2115 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm1460 mm
Height
1112 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg186.2 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
836 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km
Max Speed
132 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frameTwin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmGas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic, with fork brace
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah12 V, 9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLAFull DC
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,99,900
RTO
14,16915,992
Insurance
11,66910,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3624,863

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