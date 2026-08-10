In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|294 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|25.72 PS PS