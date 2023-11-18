Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DCECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:111:1
Displacement
248.77 cc294.72 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FILiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1392,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7201,99,900
RTO
13,98815,992
Insurance
10,29110,400
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2374,863

