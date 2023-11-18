In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less