In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Dominar 250 vs Thunderbolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Thunderbolt
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5.18 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours