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Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Dominar 250 vs Thunderbolt Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Thunderbolt
BrandBajajJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 2.33 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage35.03 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5.18 kWh
Engine Capacity248.77 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
157 mm-
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1453 mm-
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
180 kg-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
836 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km110 km
Max Speed
132 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
248.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B-
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmMonoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelUpside down Forks
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah5.18 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,40,432
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1242,33,000
RTO
14,1690
Insurance
11,6697,432
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3625,167

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