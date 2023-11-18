Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Jawa Perak

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm30. 64 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm32. 74 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:111:01
Displacement
248.77 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FISingle Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,1392,34,793
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,7202,06,187
RTO
13,98817,025
Insurance
10,29110,081
Accessories Charges
2,1401,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2375,046

